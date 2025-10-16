If You Invested $100 In Casella Waste Systems Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.3%. Currently, Casella Waste Systems has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion.

Buying $100 In CWST: If an investor had bought $100 of CWST stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $707.33 today based on a price of $85.94 for CWST at the time of writing.

Casella Waste Systems's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.