October 16, 2025

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Sanmina 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 24.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 38.37%. Currently, Sanmina has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion.

Buying $100 In SANM: If an investor had bought $100 of SANM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $501.49 today based on a price of $134.60 for SANM at the time of writing.

Sanmina's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

