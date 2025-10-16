Insider Decision: Manpreet Khaira Offloads $748K Worth Of Credo Technology Group Stock

Manpreet Khaira, Director at Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO), executed a substantial insider sell on October 15, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Khaira sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group. The total transaction value is $748,361.

In the Thursday's morning session, Credo Technology Group's shares are currently trading at $134.75, experiencing a up of 2.54%.

Get to Know Credo Technology Group Better

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Credo Technology Group: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Credo Technology Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 273.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 67.41% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Credo Technology Group's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.37.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Credo Technology Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 182.51 , Credo Technology Group's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 40.73 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 163.32 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.