$1000 Invested In Guidewire Software 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.12%. Currently, Guidewire Software has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion.

Buying $1000 In GWRE: If an investor had bought $1000 of GWRE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,439.46 today based on a price of $240.00 for GWRE at the time of writing.

Guidewire Software's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.