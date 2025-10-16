In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 51.23 43.73 26.84 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 90.08 22.64 28.36 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 33.60 10.60 14.27 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 142.87 6.49 13.16 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Micron Technology Inc 25.29 3.98 5.78 6.1% $5.9 $5.05 46.0% ARM Holdings PLC 258.59 25.80 44.08 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Qualcomm Inc 15.73 6.46 4.21 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% Texas Instruments Inc 32.04 9.71 9.64 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Analog Devices Inc 60.60 3.44 11.42 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 25.89 5.72 4.58 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 26.37 14.19 19.17 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% First Solar Inc 20.89 3.07 6.05 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 24.37 2.71 1.30 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% STMicroelectronics NV 41.99 1.46 2.24 -0.55% $0.8 $0.93 -14.42% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 182.51 29.09 40.73 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% ON Semiconductor Corp 47.96 2.59 3.34 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 13.65 1.70 2.37 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.58 1.95 2.93 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Rambus Inc 46.08 8.52 16.35 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Average 62.12 8.9 12.78 4.32% $42.33 $34.69 29.25%

Upon analyzing NVIDIA, the following trends can be observed:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 51.23 is lower than the industry average by 0.82x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 43.73 which exceeds the industry average by 4.91x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 26.84 , surpassing the industry average by 2.1x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% is 24.4% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion , which is 0.75x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $33.85 Billion , which indicates 0.98x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 55.6%, which surpasses the industry average of 29.25%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating NVIDIA alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

NVIDIA is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds. The low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth signifies strong top-line performance relative to industry peers in Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.