Here's How Much $100 Invested In LPL Finl Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.62%. Currently, LPL Finl Hldgs has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion.

Buying $100 In LPLA: If an investor had bought $100 of LPLA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $410.02 today based on a price of $329.25 for LPLA at the time of writing.

LPL Finl Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

