Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Performance Food Group Stock In The Last 10 Years

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.69%. Currently, Performance Food Group has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion.

Buying $100 In PFGC: If an investor had bought $100 of PFGC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $471.71 today based on a price of $103.54 for PFGC at the time of writing.

Performance Food Group's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.