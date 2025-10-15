October 15, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Encompass Health 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.49%. Currently, Encompass Health has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion.

Buying $1000 In EHC: If an investor had bought $1000 of EHC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,649.40 today based on a price of $123.65 for EHC at the time of writing.

Encompass Health's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

