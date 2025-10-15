If You Invested $1000 In Motorola Solutions Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 28.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.9%. Currently, Motorola Solutions has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion.

Buying $1000 In MSI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MSI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $618,225.35 today based on a price of $439.50 for MSI at the time of writing.

Motorola Solutions's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.