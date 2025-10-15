October 15, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Primerica 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.75% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.89%. Currently, Primerica has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion.

Buying $1000 In PRI: If an investor had bought $1000 of PRI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,334.15 today based on a price of $267.82 for PRI at the time of writing.

Primerica's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

PRI Logo
PRIPrimerica Inc
$267.82-1.59%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved