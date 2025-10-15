October 15, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In CyberArk Software 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.73%. Currently, CyberArk Software has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion.

Buying $1000 In CYBR: If an investor had bought $1000 of CYBR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $9,689.06 today based on a price of $488.91 for CYBR at the time of writing.

CyberArk Software's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

