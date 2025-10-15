If You Invested $100 In Labcorp Hldgs Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Labcorp Hldgs (NYSE:LH) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.97%. Currently, Labcorp Hldgs has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion.

Buying $100 In LH: If an investor had bought $100 of LH stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $665.73 today based on a price of $279.78 for LH at the time of writing.

Labcorp Hldgs's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.