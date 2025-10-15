Here's How Much $100 Invested In InterDigital 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.15%. Currently, InterDigital has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion.

Buying $100 In IDCC: If an investor had bought $100 of IDCC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,222.82 today based on a price of $363.91 for IDCC at the time of writing.

InterDigital's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

