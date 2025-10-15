Dayforce 10% Owner Sold $307K In Company Stock

PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC MD, 10% Owner at Dayforce (NYSE:DAY), disclosed an insider sell on October 14, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: MD's decision to sell 4,499 shares of Dayforce was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $307,641.

As of Wednesday morning, Dayforce shares are up by 0.51%, currently priced at $68.55.

Get to Know Dayforce Better

Dayforce is a global technology company providing cloud-based human capital management solutions for large businesses looking to manage their payroll, tax, benefits, and talent intelligence. The company primarily services customers in the US with its flagship Dayforce platform but also services customers in select European countries as well as Australia and New Zealand. Dayforce services the Canadian HCM market with its Powerpay platform that specifically targets customers with less than 100 employees. As of fiscal 2024, the Dayforce platform accounted for almost 80% of companywide revenue and had 6,876 clients representing approximately 7.62 million employees.

Dayforce: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Dayforce's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.78%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 51.24% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Dayforce exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.13.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.45.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Dayforce's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 227.33 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 5.94 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 34.98, Dayforce demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

