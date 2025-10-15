October 15, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Boston Scientific 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.08%. Currently, Boston Scientific has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In BSX: If an investor had bought $1000 of BSX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,586.97 today based on a price of $97.71 for BSX at the time of writing.

Boston Scientific's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

