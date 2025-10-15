October 15, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Ares Management 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.91%. Currently, Ares Management has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion.

Buying $100 In ARES: If an investor had bought $100 of ARES stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $342.59 today based on a price of $152.53 for ARES at the time of writing.

Ares Management's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

