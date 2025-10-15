October 15, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In Ingersoll Rand Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.79%. Currently, Ingersoll Rand has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion.

Buying $1000 In IR: If an investor had bought $1000 of IR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,117.49 today based on a price of $77.90 for IR at the time of writing.

Ingersoll Rand's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

