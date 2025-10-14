If You Invested $100 In Advanced Energy Indus Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.6%. Currently, Advanced Energy Indus has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion.

Buying $100 In AEIS: If an investor had bought $100 of AEIS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,748.80 today based on a price of $182.75 for AEIS at the time of writing.

Advanced Energy Indus's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.