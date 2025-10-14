October 14, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Cadence Design Systems 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 18.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.46%. Currently, Cadence Design Systems has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion.

Buying $1000 In CDNS: If an investor had bought $1000 of CDNS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $15,358.32 today based on a price of $325.46 for CDNS at the time of writing.

Cadence Design Systems's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

CDNS Logo
CDNSCadence Design Systems Inc
$325.46-2.04%
