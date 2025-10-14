$1000 Invested In Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.82%. Currently, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In ALNY: If an investor had bought $1000 of ALNY stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,609.33 today based on a price of $461.51 for ALNY at the time of writing.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

