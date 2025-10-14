Investigating Amazon.com's Standing In Broadline Retail Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) alongside its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 33.55 7.03 3.54 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 19.28 2.72 2.85 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 13.75 3.57 3.29 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 53.74 19.31 4.58 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Sea Ltd 94.12 11.17 5.87 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 158.90 12.37 1.83 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 9.28 1.48 0.28 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 19.86 8.60 4.11 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 10.24 1.70 0.67 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 16.88 4.97 1.47 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 38.51 4.56 3.36 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 21.15 4.48 2.66 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 9.91 1.05 0.22 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Savers Value Village Inc 63.85 4.69 1.32 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 8.35 0.44 0.11 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 84.67 12.47 0.64 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 41.5 6.24 2.22 5.5% $6.19 $16.6 10.76%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends can be discerned:

At 33.55 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.81x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.03 relative to the industry average by 1.13x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.54 , which is 1.59x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% is 0.18% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 5.91x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion , which indicates 5.23x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.33% exceeds the industry average of 10.76%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Amazon.com with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.