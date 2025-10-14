In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 53.65 45.79 28.10 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 91.46 22.99 28.79 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 33.28 10.50 14.14 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 129.59 5.89 11.93 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Micron Technology Inc 25.40 3.99 5.80 6.1% $5.9 $5.05 46.0% ARM Holdings PLC 260.52 25.99 44.40 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Qualcomm Inc 15.62 6.42 4.18 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% Texas Instruments Inc 32.01 9.71 9.63 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Analog Devices Inc 59.71 3.39 11.25 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 25.83 5.71 4.57 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 25.68 13.82 18.67 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 208.19 33.19 46.46 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% STMicroelectronics NV 61.28 1.37 2.27 -0.05% $0.62 $0.65 -14.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 23.88 2.66 1.27 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% First Solar Inc 19.33 2.84 5.60 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ON Semiconductor Corp 47.72 2.58 3.32 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 14.01 1.74 2.44 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.23 1.93 2.89 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Rambus Inc 45.98 8.50 16.31 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 310.39 14.22 20.15 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Average 76.8 9.34 13.37 4.14% $40.09 $32.86 27.71%

Upon closer analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become apparent:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 53.65 is lower than the industry average by 0.7x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 45.79 , which is 4.9x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 28.1 , which is 2.1x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% , which is 24.58% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion , which is 0.8x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $33.85 Billion is 1.03x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 55.6% exceeds the industry average of 27.71%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Compared to its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. The high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder equity, while the low EBITDA may indicate room for operational improvement. The high gross profit margin and revenue growth rate demonstrate strong financial performance and growth potential within the industry sector.

