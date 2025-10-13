If You Invested $100 In Ameriprise Finl Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Ameriprise Finl (NYSE:AMP) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.28%. Currently, Ameriprise Finl has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion.

Buying $100 In AMP: If an investor had bought $100 of AMP stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,463.00 today based on a price of $485.13 for AMP at the time of writing.

Ameriprise Finl's Performance Over Last 20 Years

