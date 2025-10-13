If You Invested $100 In Intuitive Surgical Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.6%. Currently, Intuitive Surgical has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion.

Buying $100 In ISRG: If an investor had bought $100 of ISRG stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $822.44 today based on a price of $432.96 for ISRG at the time of writing.

Intuitive Surgical's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.