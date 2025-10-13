$1000 Invested In Modine Manufacturing 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 70.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 83.73%. Currently, Modine Manufacturing has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion.

Buying $1000 In MOD: If an investor had bought $1000 of MOD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $20,788.30 today based on a price of $151.00 for MOD at the time of writing.

Modine Manufacturing's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.