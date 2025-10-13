If You Invested $100 In Stryker Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.62%. Currently, Stryker has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion.

Buying $100 In SYK: If an investor had bought $100 of SYK stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $866.67 today based on a price of $366.34 for SYK at the time of writing.

Stryker's Performance Over Last 20 Years

