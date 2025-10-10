If You Invested $1000 In Allstate Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.51%. Currently, Allstate has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion.

Buying $1000 In ALL: If an investor had bought $1000 of ALL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,181.94 today based on a price of $205.67 for ALL at the time of writing.

Allstate's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.