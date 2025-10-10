If You Invested $100 In Take-Two Interactive Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.96%. Currently, Take-Two Interactive has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion.

Buying $100 In TTWO: If an investor had bought $100 of TTWO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $818.62 today based on a price of $251.97 for TTWO at the time of writing.

Take-Two Interactive's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.