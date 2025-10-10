$100 Invested In Arch Capital Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.52%. Currently, Arch Capital Group has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion.

Buying $100 In ACGL: If an investor had bought $100 of ACGL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $290.89 today based on a price of $92.24 for ACGL at the time of writing.

Arch Capital Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

