October 10, 2025

$100 Invested In EMCOR Group 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 18.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.04%. Currently, EMCOR Group has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion.

Buying $100 In EME: If an investor had bought $100 of EME stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,488.97 today based on a price of $684.63 for EME at the time of writing.

EMCOR Group's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

