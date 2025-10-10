GARY BURNISON Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $4.25M In Korn Ferry Stock

Disclosed on October 9, GARY BURNISON, CEO at Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: BURNISON's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled the sale of 60,136 shares of Korn Ferry. The total transaction value is $4,245,743.

As of Friday morning, Korn Ferry shares are down by 0.55%, currently priced at $70.04.

All You Need to Know About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a consulting firm that powers performance. The Company helps unlock the potential in people and unleash transformation across organizations synchronizing, operations, and talent to accelerate performance, fuel growth, and inspire a legacy of change. The company's segment includes Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search APAC, Executive Search Latin America, Professional Search & Interim and RPO. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Executive Search segment and Consulting segment. The Executive search segment helps organizations recruit board-level, chief executive, and other C-suite/senior executive and general management talent to deliver lasting impact.

Korn Ferry: Financial Performance Dissected

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Korn Ferry's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.8% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 88.24% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Korn Ferry's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 1.28.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.3.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 15.02 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.33 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Korn Ferry's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 7.8, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Korn Ferry's Insider Trades.

