NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 54.86 46.82 28.74 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 88.47 22.23 27.85 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 32.90 10.38 13.98 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 139.46 6.33 12.84 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Micron Technology Inc 25.34 3.99 5.79 6.1% $5.9 $5.05 46.0% ARM Holdings PLC 258.58 25.80 44.07 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Qualcomm Inc 15.99 6.57 4.28 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% Texas Instruments Inc 32.72 9.92 9.84 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Analog Devices Inc 60.53 3.43 11.41 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 26.39 5.83 4.67 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 25.62 13.79 18.62 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 209.93 33.46 46.85 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% STMicroelectronics NV 61.06 1.37 2.27 -0.05% $0.62 $0.65 -14.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 23.80 2.65 1.27 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% First Solar Inc 20.03 2.94 5.80 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ON Semiconductor Corp 47.59 2.57 3.31 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 13.69 1.70 2.38 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.34 1.93 2.90 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Rambus Inc 46.79 8.65 16.60 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 324.26 14.86 21.05 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Average 78.03 9.39 13.46 4.14% $40.09 $32.86 27.71%

By thoroughly analyzing NVIDIA, we can discern the following trends:

At 54.86 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.7x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 46.82 relative to the industry average by 4.99x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 28.74 , surpassing the industry average by 2.14x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% , which is 24.58% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion , which is 0.8x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has higher gross profit of $33.85 Billion , which indicates 1.03x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 55.6% exceeds the industry average of 27.71%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

NVIDIA is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. The high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder equity. The low EBITDA may indicate lower operating profitability. The high gross profit and revenue growth highlight strong financial performance and growth potential within the industry sector.

