$100 Invested In Primoris Services 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.24%. Currently, Primoris Services has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion.

Buying $100 In PRIM: If an investor had bought $100 of PRIM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $701.90 today based on a price of $139.99 for PRIM at the time of writing.

Primoris Services's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

