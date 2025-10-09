October 9, 2025 7:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Williams Companies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.58%. Currently, Williams Companies has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion.

Buying $100 In WMB: If an investor had bought $100 of WMB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $324.42 today based on a price of $63.48 for WMB at the time of writing.

Williams Companies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

