Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning FactSet Research Systems Stock In The Last 20 Years

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.32%. Currently, FactSet Research Systems has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion.

Buying $1000 In FDS: If an investor had bought $1000 of FDS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,506.01 today based on a price of $285.29 for FDS at the time of writing.

FactSet Research Systems's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.