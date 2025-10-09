October 9, 2025 4:01 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Ciena Stock In The Last 15 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.54%. Currently, Ciena has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion.

Buying $100 In CIEN: If an investor had bought $100 of CIEN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,099.13 today based on a price of $163.77 for CIEN at the time of writing.

Ciena's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

