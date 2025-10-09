Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Exxon Mobil 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.18%. Currently, Exxon Mobil has a market capitalization of $493.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In XOM: If an investor had bought $1000 of XOM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,287.47 today based on a price of $113.84 for XOM at the time of writing.

Exxon Mobil's Performance Over Last 5 Years

