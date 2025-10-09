HealthEquity EVP Sold $157K In Company Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on October 8, by Henry Michael Fiore, EVP at HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Fiore opted to sell 1,781 shares of HealthEquity, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $157,102.

HealthEquity shares are trading down 0.63% at $91.51 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

All You Need to Know About HealthEquity

HealthEquity Inc provides solutions that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. It provides payment processing services, personalized benefit information, the ability to earn wellness incentives, and investment advice to grow their tax-advantaged healthcare savings. It manages consumers' tax-advantaged health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits (CDBs) offered by employers, including flexible spending accounts and health reimbursement arrangements (FSAs and HRAs), and administers Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA), commuter and other benefits. It also provides investment advisory services to customers whose account balances exceed a certain threshold. HealthEquity generates its revenue in the United States.

Financial Milestones: HealthEquity's Journey

Revenue Growth: HealthEquity displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 71.38% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, HealthEquity exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.69.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.49.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: HealthEquity's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 55.81 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 6.43 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for HealthEquity's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 21.42, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of HealthEquity's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.