In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 26.05 9.24 10.42 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 26.08 8.15 8.11 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Baidu Inc 12.60 1.23 2.56 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Reddit Inc 90.31 15.86 21.67 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Pinterest Inc 11.52 4.49 5.72 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 372.93 5.77 2.85 1.53% $0.81 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 191.78 2.12 1024.49 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% CarGurus Inc 27.82 7.93 3.97 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 41.64 2.14 2.90 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% Weibo Corp 8.87 0.85 1.89 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Yelp Inc 14.51 2.67 1.49 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Tripadvisor Inc 32.33 2.87 1.20 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Ziff Davis Inc 24.23 0.85 1.13 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% FuboTV Inc 20.42 3.23 0.88 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Hello Group Inc 10.88 0.76 0.87 -1.28% $0.53 $1.01 -2.64% Average 63.28 4.21 77.12 2.56% $3.57 $5.62 11.32%

When closely examining Meta Platforms, the following trends emerge:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 26.05 is 0.41x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.24 relative to the industry average by 2.19x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 10.42 , which is 0.14x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% that is 7.09% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.04x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 6.94x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.32%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Meta Platforms in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium valuation based on its book value. With a low PS ratio, Meta Platforms may be considered attractively priced relative to its revenue. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth signify strong profitability and operational performance within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.