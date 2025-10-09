Comparing Microsoft With Industry Competitors In Software Industry

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 38.48 11.36 13.91 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 66.81 34.07 14.09 13.12% $6.12 $10.04 12.17% ServiceNow Inc 115.01 17.36 15.87 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 136.12 18.84 16.75 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 34.45 32.15 10.56 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Nebius Group NV 158.44 8.06 110.95 16.85% $0.61 $0.08 594.48% Gen Digital Inc 28.38 7.09 4.02 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Monday.Com Ltd 242.36 7.96 8.86 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% UiPath Inc 519.33 4.97 5.69 0.09% $-0.02 $0.3 14.38% CommVault Systems Inc 99.27 21.66 7.64 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.20 2.61 5.14 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 25.74 9.18 7.48 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 119 3.88 5.28 1.83% $0.02 $0.1 2.69% Average 130.93 13.99 17.69 7.06% $0.78 $1.51 64.8%

By analyzing Microsoft, we can infer the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 38.48 is lower than the industry average by 0.29x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 11.36 , which is 0.81x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 13.91 , which is 0.79x the industry average.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% is 1.13% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 56.96x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 34.72x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.1% is significantly below the industry average of 64.8%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Microsoft and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Microsoft is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency. However, the low revenue growth may raise concerns about future performance relative to industry peers.

