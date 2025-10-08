October 8, 2025 7:30 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Teledyne Technologies 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.26%. Currently, Teledyne Technologies has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion.

Buying $1000 In TDY: If an investor had bought $1000 of TDY stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $13,990.25 today based on a price of $589.40 for TDY at the time of writing.

Teledyne Technologies's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TDY Logo
TDYTeledyne Technologies Inc
$589.400.14%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved