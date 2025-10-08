October 8, 2025 7:00 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Lockheed Martin 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.19%. Currently, Lockheed Martin has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion.

Buying $100 In LMT: If an investor had bought $100 of LMT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $722.75 today based on a price of $513.80 for LMT at the time of writing.

Lockheed Martin's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

