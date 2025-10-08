October 8, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Mueller Industries Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.58%. Currently, Mueller Industries has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion.

Buying $100 In MLI: If an investor had bought $100 of MLI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,469.99 today based on a price of $100.29 for MLI at the time of writing.

Mueller Industries's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MLI Logo
MLIMueller Industries Inc
$100.291.63%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved