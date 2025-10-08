If You Invested $1000 In SPDR Gold Trust Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE:GLD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.94%. Currently, SPDR Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion.

Buying $1000 In GLD: If an investor had bought $1000 of GLD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,061.92 today based on a price of $372.03 for GLD at the time of writing.

SPDR Gold Trust's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.