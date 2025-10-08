October 8, 2025 12:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In Fluor Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 19.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.96%. Currently, Fluor has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion.

Buying $1000 In FLR: If an investor had bought $1000 of FLR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,008.20 today based on a price of $44.01 for FLR at the time of writing.

Fluor's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

