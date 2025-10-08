Insider Confidence On Display: Linda Rendle Acquires $5.30M In Clorox Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on October 7, involves Linda Rendle, Chief Executive Officer at Clorox (NYSE:CLX).

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that Rendle bought 43,370 shares of Clorox, amounting to a total of $5,301,982.

During Wednesday's morning session, Clorox shares down by 0.41%, currently priced at $120.0.

Delving into Clorox's Background

Since its beginning more than 100 years ago, Clorox has expanded to operate in a variety of consumer products categories, including cleaning supplies, laundry care, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water-filtration products, and natural personal-care products. Beyond its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, Tilex, Kingsford, Fresh Step, Glad, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Brita, and Burt's Bees. More than 80% of Clorox's sales come from its home turf.

Clorox: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Clorox displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.47%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 46.48% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 2.7, Clorox showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Clorox's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 8.97. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Clorox's P/E ratio of 18.48 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 2.11 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.85, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

