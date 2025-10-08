In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 38.92 57.82 9.48 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Western Digital Corp 26.95 7.74 4.52 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Super Micro Computer Inc 32.78 5.19 1.58 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 29.31 1.35 1 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Pure Storage Inc 214.39 21.90 8.94 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% NetApp Inc 20.88 24.16 3.70 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 26.89 7.59 3.69 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 15.52 2.58 0.89 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 52.39 10.07 3.47 5.79% $0.36 $0.93 7.09%

Through a meticulous analysis of Apple, we can observe the following trends:

At 38.92 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.74x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 57.82 which exceeds the industry average by 5.74x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.48 , surpassing the industry average by 2.73x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% , which is 29.55% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 86.19x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 47.01x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 9.63%, outperforming the industry average of 7.09%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Apple in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

In the context of the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple holds a middle position among its top 4 peers.

This indicates a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, which implies a relatively balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equity mix.

Key Takeaways

For Apple, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest the market values the company's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

