Lisa Utzschneider Executes Sell Order: Offloads $175K In Integral Ad Science Holdi Stock

Lisa Utzschneider, Chief Executive Officer at Integral Ad Science Holdi (NASDAQ:IAS), disclosed an insider sell on October 7, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Utzschneider's decision to sell 17,267 shares of Integral Ad Science Holdi was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $175,950.

Monitoring the market, Integral Ad Science Holdi's shares up by 0.1% at $10.2 during Wednesday's morning.

About Integral Ad Science Holdi

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp is a digital advertising verification company. The cloud-based technology platform of the company delivers independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across all devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas region.

Integral Ad Science Holdi: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Integral Ad Science Holdi's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.66%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 76.98% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Integral Ad Science Holdi's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.1. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 29.97 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Integral Ad Science Holdi's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 2.99 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 12.1 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.