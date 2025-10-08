In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) in relation to its major competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 25.87 9.18 10.35 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 26.20 8.19 8.15 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Baidu Inc 12.70 1.24 2.57 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Reddit Inc 91.93 16.15 22.06 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Pinterest Inc 11.37 4.44 5.65 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 372.93 5.77 2.85 1.53% $0.81 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 189.11 2.09 1010.24 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% CarGurus Inc 28.40 8.09 4.05 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 42 2.16 2.93 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% Weibo Corp 8.87 0.85 1.89 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Yelp Inc 14.29 2.63 1.46 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Tripadvisor Inc 32.60 2.90 1.21 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Ziff Davis Inc 24.61 0.87 1.15 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% FuboTV Inc 20.37 3.22 0.88 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Hello Group Inc 10.88 0.76 0.87 -1.28% $0.53 $1.01 -2.64% Average 63.3 4.24 76.14 2.56% $3.57 $5.62 11.32%

Upon analyzing Meta Platforms, the following trends can be observed:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 25.87 is lower than the industry average by 0.41x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.18 relative to the industry average by 2.17x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio is 10.35 , which is 0.14x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% is 7.09% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.04x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 6.94x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 21.61%, outperforming the industry average of 11.32%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Meta Platforms and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Meta Platforms is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB ratio suggests the market values the company's assets highly. A low PS ratio implies sales are generating strong value. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth indicate strong financial performance relative to industry peers.

