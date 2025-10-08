In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 52.72 44.99 27.61 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 86.26 21.68 27.16 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 32.14 10.14 13.65 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 126.65 5.75 11.66 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Micron Technology Inc 24.47 3.85 5.59 6.1% $5.9 $5.05 46.0% Qualcomm Inc 15.97 6.56 4.27 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 241.43 24.09 41.15 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Texas Instruments Inc 32.37 9.81 9.74 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Analog Devices Inc 59.48 3.37 11.21 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 26.17 5.79 4.63 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 24.74 13.31 17.98 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% STMicroelectronics NV 59.91 1.34 2.22 -0.05% $0.62 $0.65 -14.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 23.04 2.57 1.23 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% First Solar Inc 19.48 2.86 5.64 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 190.56 30.38 42.53 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% ON Semiconductor Corp 45.88 2.48 3.19 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 13.29 1.65 2.31 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.62 1.95 2.93 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Rambus Inc 45.90 8.48 16.28 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 312.70 14.33 20.30 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Average 74.21 8.97 12.82 4.14% $40.09 $32.86 27.71%

After a detailed analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become apparent:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 52.72 significantly below the industry average by 0.71x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 44.99 , which is 5.02x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 27.61 , which is 2.15x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% , which is 24.58% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion , which is 0.8x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

With higher gross profit of $33.85 Billion , which indicates 1.03x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 55.6%, which surpasses the industry average of 27.71%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing NVIDIA with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds. The low EBITDA may indicate lower profitability compared to peers. The high gross profit margin and revenue growth rate demonstrate strong operational performance and growth potential within the industry.

